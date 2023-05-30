WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Moss Point Police searching for suspect in Memorial Day armed robbery

MPPD says the crime took place at the Raceway on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.
MPPD says the crime took place at the Raceway on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.(Moss Point Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are actively investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station Monday.

MPPD says the crime took place at the Raceway on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.

According to police, the clerk said a male entered the store, pointed a weapon at her and demanded she open the register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene on foot.

The male suspect is described as having a light to medium complexion, approximately 5′10″, thin build, wearing light-colored jeans, red with black high-top shoes and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over the sweatshirt. He also had a red bandana covering his face.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or visit their website to leave an anonymous tip.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
Even those who are not thrill seekers still see the positive impact that Paradise Pier makes on...
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier posting record-breaking attendance numbers during first holiday open
Edith Johnson graduated from Howard University Nursing School and worked as a nurse in Chicago...
Gulfport resident turns 102 years young
Jazz in the Pass allows local upcoming vendors to be showcased and bring attention to their...
Pass Christian’s Jazz in the Pass showcases local vendors
Plans for the 95th Blessing of the Fleet are underway.
Biloxi’s 94th annual Blessing of the Fleet blesses over 50 boats ahead of shrimp season

Latest News

Too many pools and beaches but not enough lifeguards has become a national issue, but it’s one...
Diving back into lifeguarding at 63 years old
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Four South Mississippi teams are taking a swing at the baseball state title. Bill Snyder has...
High school baseball teams to battle for state title