Moss Point Police searching for suspect in Memorial Day armed robbery

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are actively investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station Monday.

MPPD says the crime took place at the Raceway on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.

According to police, the clerk said a male entered the store, pointed a weapon at her and demanded she open the register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene on foot.

The male suspect is described as having a light to medium complexion, approximately 5′10″, thin build, wearing light-colored jeans, red with black high-top shoes and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over the sweatshirt. He also had a red bandana covering his face.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or visit their website to leave an anonymous tip.

