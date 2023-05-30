WLOX Careers
Mississippi Highway Patrol promoting safety during Memorial Day travel period

Memorial Day Holiday Travel Periods coincides with national “Click-It or Ticket” safety campaign.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands hit the highway after Memorial Day weekend, causing folks over in Hancock County to experience major delays with traffic congestion lasting up to an hour.

The pileup started near MS 603 and Bay St. Louis Exit 13.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to stay safe while on the roads.

Last year, MHP investigated 125 crashes with four fatalities, made 375 DUI arrests on state and federal highways, and issued 1,615 citations for occupant restraint violations during the Memorial Day travel period.

“We’re traveling from New Orleans to Pensacola. The traffic has been pretty consistent, no pockets. The weather is muggy and we’re happy to wrap up Memorial Day weekend. No accidents, it’s been all really good,” said Linda Gray, a holiday traveler.

