Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium

$41 million renovation reimagines New Orleans riverfront attraction
By John Snell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Construction is close to wrapping up on the new Audubon Insectarium and its sister attraction, the Audubon Aquarium on the New Orleans Riverfront.

The $41 million dollar renovation will pair two of the city’s top attractions under one roof.

The Insectarium, which had been housed in the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, will occupy space that had been used by the old IMAX theatre.

Both attractions open to the public on June 8.

