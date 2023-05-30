WLOX Careers
Families gather and grill on coast beaches for Memorial Day

Ken Blue and his family chose to spend their Memorial Day enjoying each other’s company by the grill instead of going on their usual cruise.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
“Most of the time we are on a cruise somewhere,” said Blue. “But this particular year since cruise prices were high and we didn’t catch things when the prices were down, we decided to spend Memorial Day here.”

They chose Jones Park because it’s a comfortable place for Ken.

“It’s very attractive. I come out here and take a lot of pictures all the time,” said Blue. “I can take pictures a thousand times; the scenery is always different.”

Ken is a Vietnam veteran, and he says he uses Memorial Day as a time to remember his friends and other comrades who died in Vietnam.

“It’s special to me on every Memorial Day, because of the fact that this is America, and we fight for the freedom that we have here,” said Blue. “And sometimes, a lot of people die, especially military people.”

As families got together for the holiday, Ken says he wants everyone to remember the reason for the holiday and to make sure its celebrated in a positive way.

“Besides the picnics, the parties and the family get togethers, that freedom is celebrated because someone sacrificed their life so you can have the opportunity to do that today,” said Blue. “Be safe, make wise decisions and we’ll celebrate next year.”

