Warm and dry Memorial Day

Warm and dry for Memorial Day
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It’s nice and calm this morning to kick off our Memorial Day. We’ll see some cloud cover increase, but most of the day will stay completely dry. Only a few isolated showers will be possible today. We will easily warm up into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity won’t be too high.

We’ll cool down into the upper 60s overnight tonight, and it will stay calm. Tuesday will be another warm and dry day. Highs will climb into the upper 80s again, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will stay slim, but a few showers can’t be ruled out.

We’ll keep this pattern going into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rain chances will be a smidge higher with a few hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will be just a bit higher.

