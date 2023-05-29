WLOX Careers
Southern Miss baseball heads to Auburn regional in College World Series

CSI baseball opens home slate Friday
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday(KMVT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss learns its road to Omaha starts on the Plains.

The Golden Eagles will be the two seed in the Auburn regional.  Auburn, Samford and Penn are the other three teams in that region.  

Action in the Auburn region starts Friday.

Southern Miss won the Sun Belt Conference tournament and earned an automatic berth in the College World Series regionals.

The winner of the Auburn region plays the winner of the Clemson region in the Super Regionals.

The last two College World Series champions are from the Magnolia State.  Mississippi State won in 2021, and Ole Miss won the title last year.

