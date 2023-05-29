WLOX Careers
Pass Christian’s Jazz in the Pass showcases local vendors

With an event like Jazz in the Pass, some small business owners are looking to gain exposure.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Eve and Eric Williams are owners of their new sauce business called “Stupid Right”. The business is a year old, and they are working towards getting a food truck.

“We’re working towards a food truck at the present moment but right now we’re doing everything out of the house, and we have our website,” said Eric Williams.

Williams says an event like Jazz in the Pass is a perfect way to help local vendors like themselves to help bring their name to the public.

“When we’re out here and they get it, they know it. And they say, ‘that’s that stupid right sauce, you got that sauce,’” said Eve Williams. “‘We saw y’all at the Pecan Festival or, ‘we saw y’all at the Hot Balloon Festival.’ It’s just got to get out of here and get our name known in not just the area where we are, but we’re spread out.”

Next to their table is local merchant Ernest Taylor who is selling cutting boards that he created. Taylor started his business in 2020 after retiring from the police force.

“It’s more of a test for me and the fact they enjoy it, that gives me joy myself,” said Taylor. “That helps a lot.”

Taylor says would often go to different events to not only get his name out but to make sure his customers get an in-person idea of his work.

“It’s an opportunity to put it in their hands and have them touch it and feel it,” said Taylor. “Also describes what it is that way they know what type of material the board is being made of.”

Both the Williams and Taylor say they will be sure to come out again next year if the opportunity presents itself.

“That’s the joy of it for me and to see the look on their faces when they get to hold it and take it home with them,” said Taylor. “It’s fun, it’s exciting and gets you away from the normal. See the people taste it and they be like ‘wow’. It’s something they weren’t expecting. It’s a wonderful experience all the way across the board.”

