Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier posting record-breaking attendance numbers during first holiday open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier reported record-breaking attendance on Memorial Day weekend, its first major holiday to be open.

“We had crowds and crowds of people,” said Tessy Lambert, the chief marketing officer for Margaritaville’s parent company Lodging and Leisure Investments. “It was loads of fun on Saturday. We opened early at eleven and went until ten. I think our deck was filled the entire day.”

Paradise Pier adjusted its hours and prices for the summer season. Every day of the week, Adults now pay $39.95 and kids pay $19.95. Monday through Thursday, the park is open 1pm - 9pm. Friday, 1pm - 10pm. Saturday, 11am - 10pm. Sunday, 11am - 9pm.

WLOX News spoke to guests at the park Monday.

“My son loves the arcade and water slides,” said Walnita Mobley, who travelled with her husband and son from Baton Rouge, La. “It’s a family environment.”

Spouses Kolbi and Brooke Price came from Chauvin, La. with their parents.

“This is where we go to go on vacation since we can’t go far because our parents work almost every day of the week. Since it’s Memorial Day, we did this just to get out of the house. It’s very fun.”

“This is quite the attraction,” said Pensacola, Fla. resident Noah Lambert. He was at the park with his girlfriend and her parents.

“The rides are phenomenal. It’s something else. And Jimmy Buffet. I love the whole wasting away in Margaritaville.”

Even those who are not thrill seekers still see the positive impact that Paradise Pier makes on South Mississippi tourism.

“I’m glad that they built something like this because we were just talking about how great this is going to be in the peak of the summer,” said Ronnie Harrison of Lucedale. “A lot of young people, a lot of young kids, they’re going to get a kick out of this.”

