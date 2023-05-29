Hollywood Casino honors our nation’s fallen heroes

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Day is a time to take a pause from our day and pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

In observance of the holiday, honorable men and women are being celebrated for their service and dedication nationwide, including in South Mississippi.

On Monday, Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis partnered with American Legion MS Post to honor fallen soldiers with an intimate flag presentation.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Hollywood’s Vice President and General Manager, Barry Regula, who says this was a special moment.

“It’s special because it honors those American’s that have fallen in battle along with VFW and American Legion posts here in Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead,” said Regula.

Both the Color Guard and Honor Guard were there to pay tribute at the commemorative event.

Hollywood also showed its gratitude with heartfelt meal. The casino and resort treated first responders, active and retired military to a complimentary BBQ-themed buffet. Guests were also able to enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and drawings for complimentary spa treatments.

“We want people to leave this event knowing that Hollywood respects and honors our fallen heroes,” he says. “We also respect and honor our first responders and our military every day with our PENN Entertainment Heroes Program.”

Regula said this is the first time Hollywood has hosted a Memorial Day gathering and plans to put on another next year.

