Ocean Springs Yacht Club holds season’s first regatta

Dozens of people hopped in their boats and hit the water for the Slip-to-Ship-themed competition.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Ocean Springs Yacht Club hosted its first regatta of the season.

Dozens of people hopped in their boats and hit the water for the Slip-to-Ship-themed competition. It was a 14 mile race from the yacht club to Deer Island — about a 2 to 3 hour route.

“I’m so excited about this event because we have boats from like everywhere like Texas come in,” said OS Yacht Club fleet captain and sail instructor Amanda Romano. “We have about 28 boats registered for this regatta. We’ve had great weather; I mean, last year, the wind died on us and some people were getting towed in, getting in home after dark, but everybody made it back safely this time.”

The first leg of the competition, a race back to shore from Ship Island, was held on Saturday.

Pleasantly hot Memorial Day