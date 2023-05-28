Memorial Day Blowout at Gulfport Dragway reaches final day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday marked the final day for the 40th annual Memorial Day Blowout at the Dragway in Gulfport, hosted by the Asgard Motorcycle Club.

The event featured a race between each biker while spectators cheered them on. It also served as a fundraiser, with all proceeds benefitting the Boys & Girls Club. According to one dragway worker, the race only gets bigger and better every year.

“You’re looking at over 5,000 riders coming in and staying at our hotels, AirBnB, riding up and down our coast, sleeping in the beds and enjoying our Gulf Coast. Hopefully they come back and support us.”

The group says this weekend, they’ve had the biggest crowds they’ve had in years.

