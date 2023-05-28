WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Kind Hearts’ Red, White and Burgers fundraiser brings families food and fun

Several food vendors sold burgers, tacos, tamales and more.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Kind Hearts organization hosted Red, White and Burgers in Perkinston on Sunday.

Several food vendors sold burgers, tacos, tamales and more. The Memorial Day weekend event also featured a silent auction benefitting families in need on the coast.

Organizer Laura Necaise says the food sales will also fund the organization itself.

“The organization helps families in need for many reasons,” said Necaise. “Many types of vendors show up. We have benefit plate sales. Those proceeds go towards helping families. We have many types of bake sales. It’s just a fun time for everybody.”

Families and kids of all ages also enjoyed free face-painting as well as an arts and crafts show.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
Bradley Paul Broussard, 34, of Opelousas, La. was charged with aggravated DUI causing death...
Man charged with DUI for fatal Hwy 90 wreck in Biloxi
From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
Flint Creek Water Park is ready for their Memorial Day weekend traffic.
Flint Creek Water Park ready to make a big splash this summer
Kay Cobb, 81
Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passes away

Latest News

Plans for the 95th Blessing of the Fleet are underway.
Biloxi’s 94th annual Blessing of the Fleet blesses over 50 boats ahead of shrimp season
The first leg of the competition, a race back to shore from Ship Island, was held on Saturday.
Ocean Springs Yacht Club holds season’s first regatta
Organizers say this weekend's event was this biggest in years.
Memorial Day Blowout at Gulfport Dragway reaches final day
Pleasantly hot Memorial Day