Kind Hearts’ Red, White and Burgers fundraiser brings families food and fun

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Kind Hearts organization hosted Red, White and Burgers in Perkinston on Sunday.

Several food vendors sold burgers, tacos, tamales and more. The Memorial Day weekend event also featured a silent auction benefitting families in need on the coast.

Organizer Laura Necaise says the food sales will also fund the organization itself.

“The organization helps families in need for many reasons,” said Necaise. “Many types of vendors show up. We have benefit plate sales. Those proceeds go towards helping families. We have many types of bake sales. It’s just a fun time for everybody.”

Families and kids of all ages also enjoyed free face-painting as well as an arts and crafts show.

