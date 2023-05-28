DMR stepping up presence ahead of Memorial Day weekend, reminds boaters to stay safe

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many boaters are setting out for the Gulf this weekend, enjoying the beautiful weather on the water, but safety is key.

The Department of Marine Resources is stepping up this weekend to keep everyone safe.

Captain Michael Strickland is with Marine Patrol and said they get more calls for boating accidents on a long holiday weekend like Memorial Day.

“Obviously because there’s more traffic. We are going to respond to more boating accidents than a typical weekend,” he said.

One major cause of those accidents is alcohol, similar to drunk driving on the road.

“It affects his reaction time and his overall ability to operate the vessel safely. It continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating accident fatalities,” Strickland said.

Another issue that causes boating accidents is speeding.

“Because there are no dedicated traffic control devices like how a street has stop signs, directionals, yields and lanes to travel, the waterways aren’t that way,” Strickland said. “They can be coming from many directions. There are navigational rules that you need to apply and follow, but the average boater is not aware of those. You also gotta pay a proper lookout the entire time. So reducing your speed on heavy weekends when recreational traffic is going to be heavier than normal is just good advice to do.”

Strickland said to always wear a life vest while on or near the water and to drive sober.

He also encourages boaters to take a boat and safety water course to make sure they can enjoy the holiday and go home to their loved ones.

“It’s approved through the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. It is law that if you’re born after June 30, 1980, you must attend one of those courses to operate a vessel and have to keep that certificate of completion,” he said. “It’s a great idea because it teaches you the basic rules of navigation, terminology and things that you will need to know to come out and operate your boat safely.”

If you find yourself needing help while on the water, DMR says you can reach out to Marine Dispatch at (228) 523-4134.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.