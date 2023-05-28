WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Armistead pitches USM into Sun Belt championship baseball game

The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated Appalachian State University , 11-1, in seven...
The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated Appalachian State University , 11-1, in seven innings Saturday evening to reach Sunday's 1 p.m. championship baseball game(WMBF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - Will Armistead stepped up when the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team needed him most, turning in a seven-inning complete game as the Golden Eagles bashed their way into Sunday’s Sun Belt Conference postseason championship.

Armistead checked Appalachian State University on an unearned run on four hits over seven innings at Riverwalk Stadium, as second-seeded USM (40-17) topped the sixth-seeded Mountaineers, 11-1, in a game shortened by the 10-run rule.

USM will meet the winner of Saturday’s final game, a second semifinal match between top-seeded Coastal Carolina University and fourth-seeded University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Golden Eagles’ bats awoke from a Saturday morning slumber, when they managed just five hits in a 4-2 loss to the Mountaineers (30-25) in the first semifinal game.

That win forced the teams to meet in a winner-take-all Saturday afternoon showdown.

It turned out to be a lopsided contest, as the Golden Eagles took advantage of an Appalachian State pitching staff running on fumes.

USM scored in each of the first three innings, building a 7-1 lead, then added two runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to end matters early.

The Golden Eagles cracked out 15 hits, including six doubles and a Slade Wilks’ home run.

Danny Lynch, Matthew Etzel, Carson Paetow and Christopher Sargent drove in two runs apiece. Etzel and Reece Ewing collected three hits each, while Paetow doubled twice.

Appalachian State starter Xander Hamilton (8-4) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits, with two walks and strikeout.

Armistead (2-0) walked two and struck out three.

With the victory, USM posted its 40th win of the season and extended its string of 40-win seasons to seven in a row, not counting the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
David Baggett has been in education for 25 years. He worked for the Ocean Springs School...
David Baggett named new Jackson County School Superintendent
Aderrien Murry, 11
‘The mayor said nothing’: Mom, attorney leave Indianola City Hall without answers after 11-year-old shot by police
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen, downtown Ocean Springs business...
Ocean Springs business owners working to create “culture of safety” following mass shooting
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season

Latest News

Pleasant Memorial Day Weekend weather continues; a few hit or miss t-storms possible Sunday
This is the first golfing fundraiser Toys for Tots has hosted.
Toys for Tots partners with Marine Corps Reserve, raises funds with golf tournament
Winners of the contest were decided by the people.
Annual Crawfish Cook-Off in Ocean Springs hosts 28 teams, serves 3,000 lbs. of mudbugs
Hundreds of people volunteer their time to help place flags.
Volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day
This is the first golfing fundraiser Toys for Tots has hosted.
Toys for Tots partners with Marine Corps Reserve, raises funds with golf tournament