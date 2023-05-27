WLOX Careers
Warm and dry for Memorial Day Weekend

Really nice Memorial Day Weekend!
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are some showers and storms over the water this morning, but our rain chances over land will remain slim. It’s going to feel pretty nice today thanks to lower humidity! We’ll warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon, and we’ll see a good bit of sunshine. Only a stray shower or two are expected.

Tonight will be mild and calm. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be another nice day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will stay relatively low, and rain chances will be slim. We’ll heat up for Memorial Day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Thankfully, the humidity will stay tolerable. Rain chances will stay slim to none.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will be a little bit higher, but hardly any rain is expected.

