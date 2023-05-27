WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day

Over 27,000 American flags covered each grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Saturday.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 27,000 American flags covered each grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Saturday.

Volunteer Debra Carron comes out each year to help place flags.

“It means a lot, and it’s beautiful once it’s done. It’s an honor to come out here and place these flags,” Carron said.

It takes 45 minutes to an hour to get the job done. As Carron works with other volunteers to make sure each and every grave is decorated with a flag, there’s one grave in particular she takes interest in: her husband’s, who was also a veteran.

“He was funny, strong, a beautiful man. He served his country. He loved his family. He loved everyone he met. We miss him a lot,” Carron said.

Joe Randolph had a huge responsibility. He was in charge of making sure a flag was placed for someone special.

“Medal of Honor recipient Ira Wellborn from the Spanish-American War. He’s the only Medal of Honor recipient in Biloxi — there’s only three on the coast,” Randolph said.

Prior to placing the flags, a speech was given by Mitch Ellerby explaining the history behind Memorial Day.

“To pay homage and respect to those who first fought in the war. It took the people of South Carolina to honor that. Me being a South Carolina native, I was very proud to bring that history to light,” Ellerby said.

Ramon Steybe is a retired vet who never misses this Memorial Day weekend event.

“It’s our way of honoring those who wrote the ultimate check to the United States of America. Gave up their life and had no hesitation doing it,” Steybe said.

Monday at 9 a.m., the cemetery will host a ceremony with guest speakers.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
David Baggett has been in education for 25 years. He worked for the Ocean Springs School...
David Baggett named new Jackson County School Superintendent
Aderrien Murry, 11
‘The mayor said nothing’: Mom, attorney leave Indianola City Hall without answers after 11-year-old shot by police
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen, downtown Ocean Springs business...
Ocean Springs business owners working to create “culture of safety” following mass shooting
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season

Latest News

In the estimated 900 days it took the team to build the new house, Campbell’s husband, mother...
Gulfport woman receives gift of a lifetime after losing home, 3 loved ones
The holiday weekend means there's lots of fun happening across the Coast. Flora Dedeaux has more.
What's This Weekend? Memorial Day events, festivals, live music
Wednesday morning, business and industry leaders from across the Coast gathered for the annual...
'State of the Coast Symposium' provides 2023 economic outlook
Play director Cliff Thompson and staring actress Kathe Newcomb tell us all about upcoming...
'Kimberly Akimbo' takes to the stage in Gulfport