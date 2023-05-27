WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Toys for Tots partners with Marine Corps Reserve, raises funds with golf tournament

The event was held at the Pass Christian Isles Golf Club. Shotgun began at 8:30 a.m. followed by four-person scrambles.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Toys for Tots raised funding with a unique sporting event.

The organization came together with the Marine Corps Reserve for a golf tournament. Dozens of people who signed up came out to tee off.

The event was held at the Pass Christian Isles Golf Club. Shotgun began at 8:30 a.m. followed by four-person scrambles. Nearly 50 people competed in the competition.

“Really supporting a lot of the children, a lot of gifts to give back to the community around us and everything like that,” said participant John Paul Boudreaux. “Great presence of the Marine Corps, as well. It’s really a special event to have here in the Pass. It’s going to be a really good day. Now this is the first time we’ve done this event. We really had a great turnout today, I’m really looking forward to a special event next time we do it as well.”

This is the first golfing fundraiser Toys for Tots has hosted. The organization plans to put on another in the near future.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
David Baggett has been in education for 25 years. He worked for the Ocean Springs School...
David Baggett named new Jackson County School Superintendent
Aderrien Murry, 11
‘The mayor said nothing’: Mom, attorney leave Indianola City Hall without answers after 11-year-old shot by police
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen, downtown Ocean Springs business...
Ocean Springs business owners working to create “culture of safety” following mass shooting
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season

Latest News

Pleasant Memorial Day Weekend weather continues; a few hit or miss t-storms possible Sunday
Winners of the contest were decided by the people.
Annual Crawfish Cook-Off in Ocean Springs hosts 28 teams, 3,000 lbs. of mudbugs
Hundreds of people volunteer their time to help place flags.
Volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day
This is the first golfing fundraiser Toys for Tots has hosted.
Toys for Tots partners with Marine Corps Reserve, raises funds with golf tournament