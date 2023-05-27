Toys for Tots partners with Marine Corps Reserve, raises funds with golf tournament

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Toys for Tots raised funding with a unique sporting event.

The organization came together with the Marine Corps Reserve for a golf tournament. Dozens of people who signed up came out to tee off.

The event was held at the Pass Christian Isles Golf Club. Shotgun began at 8:30 a.m. followed by four-person scrambles. Nearly 50 people competed in the competition.

“Really supporting a lot of the children, a lot of gifts to give back to the community around us and everything like that,” said participant John Paul Boudreaux. “Great presence of the Marine Corps, as well. It’s really a special event to have here in the Pass. It’s going to be a really good day. Now this is the first time we’ve done this event. We really had a great turnout today, I’m really looking forward to a special event next time we do it as well.”

This is the first golfing fundraiser Toys for Tots has hosted. The organization plans to put on another in the near future.

