Man charged with DUI for fatal Hwy 90 wreck in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man is charged with aggravated DUI causing death after a wreck Saturday morning at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Veterans Ave. in Biloxi.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. and involved only one vehicle. A witnesses who drove past the scene told WLOX News a truck with two people inside had crashed into a street light or power pole.

The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. That person’s identity is not being released at this time.

Biloxi Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Bradley Paul Broussard, 34, of Opelousas, La.

Broussard was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released into police custody. Investigators said they determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Biloxi Police say Broussard has also been arrested once before for suspected DUI.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond at $250,000.

