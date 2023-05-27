WLOX Careers
Flint Creek ready to welcome potential traffic for Memorial Day

It's the beginning of the busiest time for Flint Creek as the Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the beginning of the busiest time for Flint Creek as the Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer.

Stewart Smith is the water park manager. He says Flint Creek opened earlier this year to help gain lost revenue from last summer because some schools were using flex schedules — some going back to school in July.

“That kind of hurt our business,” said Stewart. “So, by opening April 15th, we’ve had tremendous success and feel like we’ve captured business that we lost.”

Smith says he is excited to welcome guests both to the water park and campground for the weekend. Andrea Necaise is one of them.

Andrea is a teacher at Hancock Middle School and says she is ready to trade in the fast-paced school life for a quieter camping life for the summer.

“This is nice to be able to relax and not get up early or worry about grading papers or anything like that,” said Necaise.

Necaise says she and her family come to the campground every year for a staycation and hope to continue that family tradition.

“It’s already something my dad did and now we’re doing it, and now our kids are doing it ‚” said Necaise. “And I’m about to have a baby in November, we got a new little camper coming along. Its good clean family fun.”

Stewart says they will continue to open the park early following this successful experience all to make sure families can continue to get their good clean family fun.

“They’ll be excited, and parents will just be able to come, relax, have fun and barbecue as a family here at the water park.”

