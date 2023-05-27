WLOX Careers
Annual Crawfish Cook-Off in Ocean Springs hosts 28 teams, 3,000 lbs. of mudbugs

Hundreds of people stopped by downtown Ocean Springs on Saturday to get a taste of different crawfish boils as the annual Crawfish Cook-Off took place.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people stopped by downtown Ocean Springs on Saturday to get a taste of different crawfish boils as the annual Crawfish Cook-Off took place at Pleasant’s BBQ parking lot.

This year, the saw 28 teams compete and 3,000 pounds of crawfish. Mike Davis with Boil Brothers Crawfish won second place last year and first place two years ago. He made his return to the competition on Saturday.

“I think everyone can cook crawfish the same way, but we add some little spices that you are not going to find anywhere else,” said Davis. “Come on down and see us.”

Winners of the contest were decided by the people. This was the fifth year for the contest.

