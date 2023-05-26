WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 W past Lamey Bridge Rd EX 46D

Camera at I-10 between I-110 and MS 609.
Camera at I-10 between I-110 and MS 609.(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Delays are expected to last a bit longer than anticipated following an accident on I-10 westbound just past the Lamey Bridge Road exit.

Officials say congestion will last through at least 5 p.m. Drivers should try to find an alternate route of travel if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

