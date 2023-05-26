PRCC holds adult education graduation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Friends and family were on their feet Thursday night as they welcomed the graduates of this year’s Pearl River Community College Adult Education Program.

The graduates were excited as well, as they received their diplomas and moved one step closer to their careers.

“This is getting them back on track of what is going to better their future, if they want to go to college or if they want to get that job,” said PRCC assistant dean Ruby Smith. “And we have a lot of interesting success stories (Thursday night).”

One of the many success stories include siblings Jonah and Angel Ruffin, who despite being five years apart in age, earned their diplomas together.

“A little weird, but it’s good we both did it,” Angel Ruffin said.

Ruffin said her mom encouraged the two to enroll in the program this year.

Jonah Ruffin said his sister’s selflessness was part of the reason he graduated.

“She sacrificed like three years for me, because when we moved to Richton, she wasn’t able to go,” Jonah Ruffin said.

The program is designed to help people earn their high school equivalency diplomas.

Class schedules are flexible and students are not pressured by the cost of an education.

“Classes are free,” Smith said. “We are a grant program. The only time a fee is ever associated is when it’s time to take the actual test to get the diploma.”

After completing the program, students can follow a path to a career or continue their education.

While Angel Ruffin said she was looking forward to earning a business degree, Jonah Ruffin said he is ready to tap into his creative side.

“I’m going to try to do two years at community college, and if I do good on the ACT, maybe get a scholarship,” he said. “I’ll do graphic designing and video game designing, mainly for 3D animation and stuff like that.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.