Pascagoula girls’ basketball coach Crisla Herchenhahn set to retire

She started her head coaching career in Alabama and Tennessee before coming to the Magnolia State where she was at the helm of Pass Christian, Oak Grove, Petal, and Pascagoula.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a changing of the guard for Pascagoula girls basketball as coach Crisla Herchenhahn is set to retire.

Herchenhahn has been a staple of basketball not just on the Coast, but across the state as well. She’s been at the helm of the Panthers program for the last seven years, but has 26 years of coaching behind her — 16 of those as a head coach.

She started her head coaching career in Alabama and Tennessee before coming to the Magnolia State, where she was at the helm of Pass Christian, Oak Grove, Petal and Pascagoula.

She says coaching is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and it’s one she’ll miss dearly.

”I think this is a great profession. It’s tough, and you’ve got to have some tough skin,” she said. “But I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. I have to rest now that I’m old, but I don’t think there’s anymore people in the world that have more of an influence on kids than coaches. If it’s done right, it’ll make a difference in a kid’s life, and that’s what I hope I’ve done.”

Coach Herchenhahn amassed more than 200 wins in her career, six division titles, five Coach of the Year honors and five Elite Eight appearances.

