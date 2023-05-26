Long Beach PD asking for assistance in locating 17-year-old runaway

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, the Long Beach Police Department sent out a press release asking the public to be on the lookout for Timothy Schexnayder, a 17-year-old who reportedly ran away from a residence on 28th Street.

Schexnayder is around 6′0″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen on Wednesday in the area of 28th Street and Hwy 49 in Gulfport.

Anyone with additional information or anyone that has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or their local police department.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

