WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gulfport woman receives gift of a lifetime after losing home, 3 loved ones

In the estimated 900 days it took the team to build the new house, Campbell’s husband, mother...
In the estimated 900 days it took the team to build the new house, Campbell’s husband, mother and father all died.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport resident who lost her home to a hurricane three years ago was gifted a brand new house on Friday by Habitat for Humanity and its community partners.

Connie Campbell’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Zeta in 2020.

“The roof and all the siding, it just tore it up,” she told WLOX. “It wasn’t livable anymore.”

She moved in with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. Meanwhile, multiple agencies pulled together to help her.

Habitat for Humanity, Catholic Charities of South Mississippi and many more sponsors built her a new one bedroom, one bath, 800-square-foot house from the ground up.

“It’s very spacious,” Habitat’s Cristal Hunt said. “I know when I walked in, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s so big’, and I just turned around in a circle because it’s larger than what you would expect.”

Bishop Louis Kihneman from the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi prayed over the family, friends and the new residence before blessing the property with holy water.

“She was virtually homeless, and I am really grateful for everyone that took part in this particular build,” the Bishop said.

Campbell has lived on the property for 30 years, but her dwelling was not the only loss she dealt with.

In the estimated 900 days it took the team to build the new house, Campbell’s husband, mother and father all died.

“It’s been a long road, but I feel totally blessed and happy to be here,” she said. “I’m just so grateful to have it. I’m grateful to be able to live here in my home and my property where I’ve always lived. I just wish that my mother and daddy and that my husband could have seen it.”

Campbell is one of three Gulf Coast residents who are receiving new homes from Habitat for Humanity following Hurricane Zeta.

The other two will be revealed soon. One is also located in Gulfport while the other is in Stone County.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Brookshire of Rankin County
Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man
Wes Besancon signs yearbooks at his party at Lost Pizza Co.
Ocean Springs restaurant throws yearbook signing party for high school freshman
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Thursday morning, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced that 21-year-old Jacquez Rashad...
Gulfport man sentenced for 2021 Spring Break murder
MS wheel of fortune winners hold watch party celebration
Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

The holiday weekend means there's lots of fun happening across the Coast. Flora Dedeaux has more.
What's This Weekend? Memorial Day events, festivals, live music
Wednesday morning, business and industry leaders from across the Coast gathered for the annual...
'State of the Coast Symposium' provides 2023 economic outlook
Play director Cliff Thompson and staring actress Kathe Newcomb tell us all about upcoming...
'Kimberly Akimbo' takes to the stage in Gulfport
Amelia “Mia” Hill was living a carefree life with her family in Ocean Springs, but in the early...
Blood drives held in support of 5-year-old who needed emergency liver transplant