Friday’s Forecast

Looks like a nice day ahead! Temperatures start off cooler with some 60s and even 50s this morning. Then, warming into the 80s this afternoon with plenty of lower humidity. Little to no rain is expected today into the holiday weekend thanks to a drier pattern remaining in place across the Gulf Coast region. We’re on the western and drier side of swirling low pressure near the Carolina coastline this weekend. That system brings them some rain but we’ll just stay dry. Our next decent chance for rain may arrive around the middle of next week with low pressure near the Louisiana coast.

