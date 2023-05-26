David Baggett named new Jackson County School Superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A familiar name in coast education will now lead the Jackson County School District. Starting July 1, current Assistant Superintendent David Baggett will move into the top job.

Members of the Jackson County School Board selected Baggett after narrowing the list from nine applicants who were interviewed.

“Mr. Baggett has a broad range of administrative experience coupled with the ability to build relationships between staff and stakeholders,” said School Board President J. Keith Lee. “The Board is confident in Mr. Baggett’s ability to lead our District into the future while continuing to uphold the high standards our community expects. We look forward to working closely with him to build upon the strengths of the Jackson County School District and to ensure all our students reach their highest potential.”

Baggett comes into the job with 25 years of experience in the field of education. He’s served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent. In 2010, he was named Administrator of the Year for the Ocean Springs School District.

“I would publicly like to thank Board President, Mr. J. Keith Lee and the Jackson County School District Board of Trustees for giving me this tremendous opportunity to lead our great district,” Baggett said of his appointment. “I look forward to working with the Jackson County School District, staff, students, parents, and community as we continue to ‘Raise The Standard’ for the students of the Jackson County School District.”

Baggett graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1990, where he would later serve as principal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1994 from Mississippi State University, and received a master’s degree in 1999 from the University of Southern Mississippi. He’s also a graduate of the Mississippi School Board Association’s Prospective Superintendent Leadership Academy. He and his wife, Cynthia, have four children.

Baggett is replacing his former boss, John Strycker, who served as superintendent since 2020. In January, the Jackson County School Board announced they would not renew Stycker’s contract despite the district achieving the highest accountability scores, highest ACT scores and highest graduation rates in its history.

Baggett will assume his leadership position as superintendent of the Jackson County School District on July 1, 2023

