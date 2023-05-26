WLOX Careers
Auburn 3B Bryson Ware slams home run #24, breaks school record for most in a single season

Auburn's Bryson Ware (8) throws the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia on...
Auburn's Bryson Ware (8) throws the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By Dylan Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WLOX) - Germantown native and former Pearl River Community College attendee Bryson Ware etched himself into record books on Thursday after earning his 24th home run against Alabama, granting him sole ownership of Auburn’s single season home run record.

To go along with the senior’s home run numbers, Ware is slashing .356/.440/.736 while collecting 64 RBIs — a number that ranks top 3 in the SEC. (D1Baseball).

The record was previously held by 2010 SEC Player of the Year, Hunter Morris, who went yard 23 times to help fuel Auburn all the way to Regional Finals before being eliminated by Clemson.

After their 4-7 loss to the Crimson Tide, Ware and the Tigers now await Monday’s 11 a.m. selection show to see where they will play next.

