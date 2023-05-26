Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport hosts Memorial Day ceremony

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Biloxi’s Armed Forces Retirement Home hosted a ceremony in honor of Memorial Day.

Veterans, active-duty military members, family and friends remembered those who fought for this country.

Diana Dopp was in the United States Navy for 22 years. Today, she remembers those who made a lasting impression along the way.

“The biggest memories I have, I think the most pointed ones was when we went to the Persian Gulf and supported are troops over there during the war and I think the other part is all my friends that didn’t come home,” Dopp said.

Patrick Smith served in the U.S. Army for several decades. He has friends and family members who have died in the line of duty.

“I served in Vietnam. I had friends who died there. I had a family member who died there. Trying to put it in perspective, the remembrance of people should be frequent,” Smith said.

According to Miltary.com, since the Revolutionary War, more than 600,000 American troops have died in battle and more than 500,000 died from other, non-combat related causes.

Dopp will forever be thankful to everyone whose served this country.

“When you know personally people that don’t return fellow sailors, soldiers, Marines, I think the biggest thing you remember is not that you’re lucky, but how much you appreciate what they gave so you can go home,” Dopp said.

