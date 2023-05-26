WLOX Careers
5-year-old girl discharged from hospital after lifesaving liver transplant

The community of Ocean Springs, MS, is celebrating after a young girl survives a liver transplant
The community of Ocean Springs, MS, is celebrating after a young girl survives a liver transplant
By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The community of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, is celebrating after 5-year-old Amelia “Mia” Hill survived a lifesaving liver transplant earlier this month.

Mia’s parents found her unresponsive in their Ocean Springs home on May 4. This was just one day after her father Jesse booked the family a trip to Disney World.

An ambulance rushed her to the hospital. That is when doctors discovered she had liver failure.

Mia had to be airlifted to Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans for an emergency transplant. The surgery was successful, and she was discharged on May 19.

She is recovering from the surgery but still has a long way to go.

Mia and her parents are currently living in New Orleans for her continued treatment. Her younger brother is living with his grandparents in Ocean Springs.

Her father Jesse said their lives changed in a moment and twinkling of an eye. He said parents should hold their children a little tighter because tomorrow is not determined.

“Time is the most valuable currency, and if you can give it to your kids, cause you’re not going to get it back you have to spend it every minute of every day,” Hill said. “It is not something that you can gain. Give your kids time, that’s what they need because in a moment it can change.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

