WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

13 year old killed in Gulf Shores remembered with “giant smile”

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is learning more about the 13-year-old boy hit and killed by a waste container truck while riding his bike in Gulf Shores Wednesday.

Dylan Ruck had just finished the seventh grade in Jackson, Alabama. He was on a family vacation.

Pastor Kevin Lewis of Jackson First Assembly said Dylan was a light in the youth group.

“Disbelief, we got word from a family member just to be praying because an accident had happened,” said Lewis.

Dylan was riding an electric bike near Gulf Shores Parkway when police said he lost control and fell into the road as the truck was passing.

Pastor Lewis remembered Dylan’s heart for God.

“He was trying to make an impact for the Lord, and trying to make an impact in his friends, wanting to see them know the Lord the way he knew him,” he said.

Dylan had just finished the seventh grade and leaves behind many friends.

“Dylan was a great classmate,” he said. “I know seeing him walk up and down the hallways of the school, I don’t think I saw him with nothing more than a giant smile across his face.”

Lewis said the youth group came together Wednesday night, crying and praying.

The funeral is Wednesday at Jackson First Assembly and asked for prayers for Dylan’s mom, dad, and two little sisters.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Brookshire of Rankin County
Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man
Wes Besancon signs yearbooks at his party at Lost Pizza Co.
Ocean Springs restaurant throws yearbook signing party for high school freshman
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Thursday morning, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced that 21-year-old Jacquez Rashad...
Gulfport man sentenced for 2021 Spring Break murder
MS wheel of fortune winners hold watch party celebration
Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

The holiday weekend means there's lots of fun happening across the Coast. Flora Dedeaux has more.
What's this Weekend? Memorial day events, festivals, live music
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
PRCC holds graduation ceremony
PRCC holds adult education graduation
Pleasantly cool start Friday
13 endangered sea turtles return back home
Mississippi Aquarium releases 100th endangered sea turtle