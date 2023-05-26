13 year old killed in Gulf Shores remembered with “giant smile”

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is learning more about the 13-year-old boy hit and killed by a waste container truck while riding his bike in Gulf Shores Wednesday.

Dylan Ruck had just finished the seventh grade in Jackson, Alabama. He was on a family vacation.

Pastor Kevin Lewis of Jackson First Assembly said Dylan was a light in the youth group.

“Disbelief, we got word from a family member just to be praying because an accident had happened,” said Lewis.

Dylan was riding an electric bike near Gulf Shores Parkway when police said he lost control and fell into the road as the truck was passing.

Pastor Lewis remembered Dylan’s heart for God.

“He was trying to make an impact for the Lord, and trying to make an impact in his friends, wanting to see them know the Lord the way he knew him,” he said.

Dylan had just finished the seventh grade and leaves behind many friends.

“Dylan was a great classmate,” he said. “I know seeing him walk up and down the hallways of the school, I don’t think I saw him with nothing more than a giant smile across his face.”

Lewis said the youth group came together Wednesday night, crying and praying.

The funeral is Wednesday at Jackson First Assembly and asked for prayers for Dylan’s mom, dad, and two little sisters.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.