WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man

Austin Brookshire of Rankin County
Austin Brookshire of Rankin County(Pearl River County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Rankin County man was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

Austin Brookshire was on trial this week for his role in the death of Willie “Chill” Jones in Pearl River County in 2020.

Brookshire’s sentencing will be held in Lamar County.

Dustin Gray, accused of the same crime, is scheduled to begin his trial on June 13.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MS wheel of fortune winners hold watch party celebration
Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune
The parent company of the Beau Rivage, MGM is giving naming rights of the Biloxi baseball...
Name change on the way for Biloxi’s baseball stadium
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

Low humidity! Low humidity! Low humidity!
Ocean Springs ends contract with traffic security cameras
Ocean Springs no longer issuing tickets by traffic camera monitors
Wes Besancon signs yearbooks at his party at Lost Pizza Co.
Ocean Springs restaurant throws yearbook signing party for high school freshman
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel