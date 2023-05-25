Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Rankin County man was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

Austin Brookshire was on trial this week for his role in the death of Willie “Chill” Jones in Pearl River County in 2020.

Brookshire’s sentencing will be held in Lamar County.

Dustin Gray, accused of the same crime, is scheduled to begin his trial on June 13.

