Ocean Springs restaurant throws yearbook signing party for high school freshman

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Just two weeks ago, the front and back pages of Wes Besancon’s yearbook were left blank.

This comes after the Ocean Springs High School freshmen said not a single classmate would sign it. He even witnessed the same students who refused his request sign other yearbooks right in front of him.

“It didn’t make me feel good,” Wes said. “It made me feel a little upset.”

Wes was crushed and confused by the rejection he received from his peers.

His mother Lisa was also left heartbroken.

“I went to that evening, you know, angry, hurt, and just upset that in this day and time, there are kids out there that have to feel that way,” Lisa said.

She took to her Facebook page to express her frustration, and simply pose the very same question her son asked her, “Why wouldn’t anyone sign my yearbook?”

Lisa Besancon/Facebook (WLOX)

She went on to share this had already been a tough year for Wes, who is on the autism spectrum.

The business manager of Lost Pizza Co. caught wind of Lisa’s post and felt led to step in.

“No child should ever have to have that question,” said Eric Braden, Lost Pizza Co. general manager. “No parent should ever have to have that question. So, when we saw that we knew we had to do something. So, we reached out to Lisa and Wes and asked if Wes would be interested in co-hosting a summer’s here, yearbook singing party.”

Braden’s idea to throw a yearbook signing party at the restaurant for Wes made him a hero in the eyes of the community. For three hours, people touched by Wes’s story showed up with their pens ready to fill the empty space in his yearbook, including Ocean Springs high schooler Allison Miller.

“He’s so kind to everybody; that should be reflected onto him,” Miller said. “Nobody should feel left out or excluded on anything like that.”

The mission was accomplished. Wes can now turn the page to his next chapter with a smile.

“I hope he realizes just how many people he has that are celebrating him for who he is and all of the things that he will be in life,” Lisa said.

The Lost Pizza Co. manager said he’s pleased with the turnout and plans to continue doing more events like this for the community in the future.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.