WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

NHTSA’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign reminds drivers to buckle up

Clicket or Ticket poster sent via press release.
Clicket or Ticket poster sent via press release.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is kicking off its annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up, reminding everyone that seat belts save lives.

From May 22 through June 4, state and local law enforcement agencies will work together during a heightened enforcement period to protect drivers and passengers from the risks associated with riding in a vehicle while unbuckled.

According to a report done by NHTSA, 60% of pickup truck drivers and 64% of pickup truck passengers killed in crashes were not wearing seatbelts.

The story is much of the same for unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants, with the number of riders killed in accidents from 2018 to 2021 increasing every year. In 2018, there were 9,545 reported unrestrained fatalities; in 2021, there were 11,813 (45%).

Data also shows that over the years, a larger number unrestrained deaths happen at night than during the day. In 2021, 57% of people who died in nighttime crashes were unbuckled compared to 43% who died during the day.

For more information on seat belt safety, visit NHTSA.gov/SeatBelts.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MS wheel of fortune winners hold watch party celebration
Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune
The parent company of the Beau Rivage, MGM is giving naming rights of the Biloxi baseball...
Name change on the way for Biloxi’s baseball stadium
Austin Brookshire of Rankin County
Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
The city is no longer issuing tickets for drivers caught by cameras that indicate the drivers...
Ocean Springs no longer giving tickets through traffic cameras

Latest News

Thursday morning, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced that 21-year-old Jacquez Rashad...
Gulfport man sentenced for 2021 Spring Break murder
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast