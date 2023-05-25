NHTSA’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign reminds drivers to buckle up

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is kicking off its annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up, reminding everyone that seat belts save lives.

From May 22 through June 4, state and local law enforcement agencies will work together during a heightened enforcement period to protect drivers and passengers from the risks associated with riding in a vehicle while unbuckled.

According to a report done by NHTSA, 60% of pickup truck drivers and 64% of pickup truck passengers killed in crashes were not wearing seatbelts.

The story is much of the same for unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants, with the number of riders killed in accidents from 2018 to 2021 increasing every year. In 2018, there were 9,545 reported unrestrained fatalities; in 2021, there were 11,813 (45%).

Data also shows that over the years, a larger number unrestrained deaths happen at night than during the day. In 2021, 57% of people who died in nighttime crashes were unbuckled compared to 43% who died during the day.

For more information on seat belt safety, visit NHTSA.gov/SeatBelts.

