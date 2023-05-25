Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An empty house, a star-studded cast, and a production crew have one goal in mind: to turn a Jackson neighborhood into a movie called “The Movers.”

“It definitely is a supernatural thriller. I don’t like to call it horror because there’s really not that much blood. But, it’s a film that will bring some jump-scares,” director of the film Giorgio Serafini said.

The cast, listed with names like Christopher Lloyd, Terrence Howard, and Jena Malone has nothing but high praise for Serafini while producing the thriller film.

“We had a slow start, so I was really worried that I would get any names on the film, and then all of a sudden, all four came one week after another,” Serafini said. “Jenna Malone, Terrence Howard, I mean what can you say he’s just a fantastic actor... Christopher Lloyd, I already did a film with him so this is my second film.”

There’s also a younger face who you may have seen before, 11-year-old Grant Feely, who starred in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series last year.

He is making one of his first movie appearances in the capital city.

“I never imagined I’d be doing something like this. It’s so random,” Feely said. “One day, I was doing soccer and the next day I wanted to quit and do this. Now, I’m actually doing it. It’s great. It’s been my dream for a while.”

While the Jackson has battled several issues in the last year, hometown crew member Amile Wilson says this movie will prove that there’s still business to be found.

“Jackson needs people who are willing to see the possibility, invest towards that possibility, and draw a line,” Wilson said.

Serafini says he expects the movie to release sometime in 2023.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.