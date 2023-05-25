Local state lawmakers recap 2023 legislative session

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On the menu at the Golden Nugget Casino was what state lawmakers did with that $29.5 billion dollar budget, the largest in Mississippi’s history. It’s all part of the Mississippi Coast Chamber of Commerce’s annual post legislative briefing

“The Coast had a very good year this year in terms of appropriations and projects that we were able to bring back home,” said Sen. Mike Thompson (R/Harrison County).

They say successes like infrastructure upgrades, workforce development and improvements to wind pool insurance are high on the list of accomplishments.

“Where we see insurance rates in the voluntary market increase by as much as tenfold, we saw the wind pool stay pretty solvent and fluid and has proven to be a good alternative for wind insurance on the Coast in the last six months,” Thompson added.

We’re told some of the things they need to look at down the road include Medicaid funding, the state and national hospital crisis, and ballot initiatives. Local state lawmakers tells us whatever the case, the key is working together.

“We’re able to stay focused on what’s important, and that is the people of the Coast, our job creators, our businesses, so we do, we work together,” said Sen. Jeremy England, (R/Jackson County).

