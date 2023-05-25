Gulfport eyes first baseball state title since 1985

GULPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Gulfport Admirals are heading back to the baseball state title series for the first time since 2017, but are still chasing their first title since 1985.

The Admirals have been a stellar post season run, starting in the first round sweeping St. Martin, sweeping Warren Central, and sweeping Brandon.

Then they took the defending 6-A champion Northwest Rankin Cougars down in three games to take the South State title, but they know the job isn’t done just yet.

They say this years team is more like a brotherhood and they aim to take that same energy to Trustmark Park.

“It means a lot. We’ve put a lot of work into doing this,” said senior pitcher Josh Lee. “It’s a good feeling to have.

“Every single guy here has played on the same team for a long time,” said senior infielder Dawson Hall. “I think it’s been a dream as a team effort to get where we’re at and win it.

“We’ve had a lot of different guys that have chipped in different times in different games to get us to this point,” said head coach Jamie McMahon. “They’re playing hard and they’re playing for each other and that’s the biggest part.

The Admirals square off against Lewisburg next Tuesday up at Trustmark Park.

