Wednesday’s Forecast

Over the next 24 hours will be a transition to a drier pattern as drier conditions slowly move in from the northeast.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Surprisingly, hardly any of us saw rain yesterday even though we had a chance for scattered showers. Today will be another chance for hit-or-miss showers and we may see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s which might be less warm than yesterday. Over the next 24 hours will be a transition to a drier pattern as drier conditions slowly move in from the northeast. Plan on lower humidity everywhere by tomorrow as dry high pressure sets up in our region into the upcoming holiday weekend.

