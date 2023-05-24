St. Stanislaus gearing up for first state title appearance since 2015

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -The St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws are not only chasing the 3A state title, but a bit of history as well.

This year’s team is the first to make it back to the state title series since 2015, when the Rocks took down Houston for the 4A title.

This time around they’re taking on Amory at Trustmark Park.

The postseason path so far for the Rocks have seen them go through McLaurin, Enterprise, Seminary and get revenge on Clarkdale in the South State series.

For head coach Brad Corley and his senior captains they say a lot has to go right to make a deep postseason run and they say they’ve been playing their best ball at the perfect time.

”You know, it’s a very close knit team,” said Corley. “We have three senior captains and five seniors total. They’ve really rallied the troops and they’ve stepped up big for us.”

“Our lineup is clicking at the right time throughout the whole postseason,” said senior outfielder Seth Farni. “Started with McLaurin and then Enterprise, our lineup started clicking really really quickly.

”At the beginning of the year we struggled and kept on struggling,” said senior shortstop Hugh LeMasters. “Then, right about districts, we had a come to Jesus meeting in the locker room. After that and everything’s been rolling and everyone is on the same page.”

“Our goal is not just to make it to the state championship but to win it,” said senior pitcher Hill Gainey. “We’re here to make history.”

The Rocks take the stage in Pearl next Tuesday against Amory in the mid-afternoon game around 4 p.m.

