Ocean Springs no longer giving tickets through traffic cameras

The city is no longer issuing tickets for drivers caught by cameras that indicate the drivers do not have insurance.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Changes are coming for drivers in the City of Discovery.

It became controversial when drivers with car insurance got accused by Ocean Springs of not having it.  Now, those tickets generated by a traffic camera system will no longer be issued in Ocean Springs. 

The Ocean Springs Police Chief confirms the city ended its contract with Securix Systems, the company that specializes in automated license-plate readers.

If you got a ticket before the cancellation, you still have to pay it or go to court.

