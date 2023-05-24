Ocean Springs no longer giving tickets through traffic cameras

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Changes are coming for drivers in the City of Discovery.

It became controversial when drivers with car insurance got accused by Ocean Springs of not having it. Now, those tickets generated by a traffic camera system will no longer be issued in Ocean Springs.

The Ocean Springs Police Chief confirms the city ended its contract with Securix Systems, the company that specializes in automated license-plate readers.

The city is no longer issuing tickets for drivers caught by cameras that indicate the drivers do not have insurance.

If you got a ticket before the cancellation, you still have to pay it or go to court.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.