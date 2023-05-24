Mild and comfortable tonight

Thanks to some cloud cover, we didn’t warm up too much today! These clouds will clear out overnight tonight, and the humidity will be a little bit lower by Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s near the sunrise.

The humidity will be lower on Thursday, but we’ll still warm up into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Friday will be similar with tons of sunshine, and we’ll be in the upper 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will remain low.

A few showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will remain low through Memorial Day Weekend. It’ll stay warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Memorial Day will be another warm and dry day with highs in the upper 80s.

