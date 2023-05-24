WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast tourism expected to grow during summer months

Already, thousands of visitors are marking their way to southern Mississippi as a vacation destination.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tourism remains a major lifeline for the Gulf Coast.

“We all are able to really reap the benefits of the tourism that’s down here. We definitely see great successes throughout the summer months,” said Lacey Jones with Courtyard Marriott.

More money means more opportunity.

Mississippi Gulf Coast amenities attract thousands every year.

“We get a lot of sports teams working with the sportsplex, we’ve got people coming to visit the Mississippi Aquarium. You’ve got summer shows at the coliseum and a lot of the gaming on the Coast as well as just the beaches, “ Jones said.

Those large crowds mean more people are booking rooms to extend their stay.

“We can see our demands increasing anywhere from 30% - 40% versus what we’re usually doing throughout the year,” Jones said.

Jones said visitors will soon start coming by boatloads, which means having extra hands to help staff beds.

“We do find ourselves having extra hires, trying to get extra team members to accommodate the influx,” she said.

Visitors can move from relaxation to good eats as a chain of popular restaurants sit along Highway 90.

Shaggy’s President and CEO Rimmer Covington Jr. said it’s always a packed house.

“Our season really picks up around Mardi Gras but we don’t get in full swing until about Memorial Day. That preparation really starts back all the way in December. We have a great core team of folks who have joined our organization,” Covington said.

Hot shrimp, crab, burgers and other menu items are ordered each day and drinks are crafted to perfection.

“We have some of the most fantastic Gulf cuisine here. We get tons and tons of new shipments of fresh products on a daily basis,” Covington said.

Covington also said it takes the work of his amazing team to serve customers.

“Having a more busy and longer season helps to always keep that core team together and always be prepared for the influx of visitors to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It’s a great place to have fun and enjoy yourself in a family fun atmosphere,” Covington said.

Biloxi is number 15 on Southern Living’s Top 20 Beach Towns for Memorial Day.

