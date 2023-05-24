WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

GCBC State of the Coast Symposium highlights increased local revenue

Wednesday morning, business and industry leaders from across the Coast gathered for the annual State of the Coast Symposium. Bill Snyder has more.
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -12-3-1 isn’t a date. It’s an idea and the de facto theme of the Gulf Coast Business Council’s 4th Annual State of the Coast Symposium.

“Twelve unique cities. Three incredible counties, and one fabulous Coast,” said Jamie Miller, CEO of the GCBC. “It’s what makes us unique. It’s what makes us incredible. It’s what makes us one.”

In this symposium’s equation, 12-3-1 equals $82 million in sales tax revenue. That’s what South Mississippi generated last year. They say that’s 5% better than the rest of the state combined.

“We try to let the numbers inform us on what’s happening in the economy, and it’s clear the Coast, our 12 cities, have benefited in sales tax. That’s really the lifeblood of how revenue gets generated at the municipal level,” Miller said.

They also talked about the national outlook, and what’s coming up in the future, with the theme of 12-3-1.

“If we’re going to attract visitors. If we’re going to grow companies and recruit new companies, we’re going to have to attract people. We’re going to have to skill our people from every age all the way up to retirement, so we’re driving that message home that the future is about our people,” Miller added.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MS wheel of fortune winners hold watch party celebration
Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune
Chickasawhay River Rescue
Bodies of missing teens recovered from Chickasawhay River in Greene Co.
The parent company of the Beau Rivage, MGM is giving naming rights of the Biloxi baseball...
Name change on the way for Biloxi’s baseball stadium
On top of scoring a 36 on her ACT, Le also has a 4.0 grade point average.
St. Martin High School student earns perfect ACT score
DMR told us they opened the season early because the sampling in April and May looks promising.
Opening of shrimp season sees continued decline of participation

Latest News

The city is no longer issuing tickets for drivers caught by cameras that indicate the drivers...
Ocean Springs no longer giving tickets through traffic cameras
On this week's episdoe of 'The Cue,' Chet and Tori talk the new 'The Little Mermaid' movie, old...
The Cue - Week 21
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers