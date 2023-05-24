GCBC State of the Coast Symposium highlights increased local revenue

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -12-3-1 isn’t a date. It’s an idea and the de facto theme of the Gulf Coast Business Council’s 4th Annual State of the Coast Symposium.

“Twelve unique cities. Three incredible counties, and one fabulous Coast,” said Jamie Miller, CEO of the GCBC. “It’s what makes us unique. It’s what makes us incredible. It’s what makes us one.”

In this symposium’s equation, 12-3-1 equals $82 million in sales tax revenue. That’s what South Mississippi generated last year. They say that’s 5% better than the rest of the state combined.

“We try to let the numbers inform us on what’s happening in the economy, and it’s clear the Coast, our 12 cities, have benefited in sales tax. That’s really the lifeblood of how revenue gets generated at the municipal level,” Miller said.

They also talked about the national outlook, and what’s coming up in the future, with the theme of 12-3-1.

“If we’re going to attract visitors. If we’re going to grow companies and recruit new companies, we’re going to have to attract people. We’re going to have to skill our people from every age all the way up to retirement, so we’re driving that message home that the future is about our people,” Miller added.

