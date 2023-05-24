Blood drives held in support of 5-year-old who needed emergency liver transplant

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Amelia “Mia” Hill was living a carefree life with her family in Ocean Springs, but in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 4, 2023, things took a turn.

Her parents woke up that morning to find the 5-year-old unresponsive. She was rushed to the hospital. That’s where doctors discovered she had liver failure. Soon afterward she was airlifted to Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans for an emergency liver transplant.

Her father Jesse Hill said his life took a disastrous turn in a blink of an eye.

“My life completely changed, my priorities, my everything,” Hill said. “In that time of desperation, watching my daughter lift it up in a helicopter and I didn’t know where to turn. We’re getting hundreds of calls and text messages.”

Within two days she received a liver transplant from an anonymous donor. She’s alive, but Hill said she still has a long way to go.

“We’re going to be one of those families that are always worried about what could happen,” he said. “Right now, we’re just grateful that she’s here and she’s improving daily.”

Family, friends and people who have followed their story on social media showed up to donate blood to help the family.

Blood drives were held at the Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia and the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday to support Mia.

The blood donated at the drives will help to replenish the units that Mia needs and increase the blood supply.

Hill said he wants Mia to forever be reminded of the sacrifices that were made to save her.

“My job now as a dad is to teach her the great gift that she was given,” he said. “To make sure that she understands that and show her that she can care for others in the future.”

He encourages parents everywhere to hold their children a little tighter because tomorrow isn’t determined.

“Time is the most valuable currency, and if you can give it to your kids, cause you’re not going to get it back you have to spend it every minute of every day. It’s not something that you can gain,” he said. “Give your kids time, that’s what they need because in a moment it can change.”

