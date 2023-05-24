WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Biking nurse struck by hit-and-run driver moved out of ICU

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from...
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run crash.(Elkins family via WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans nurse thrown from her bicycle when a hit-and-run driver struck her leaving Jazz Fest continues to improve.

On Monday (May 22), family members say Katherine Elkins was moved out of the ICU and into a rehab unit.

A white sedan slammed into Elkins earlier this month without slowing down while she was riding her bike home from Jazz Fest. She was left with brain bleeds, multiple broken ribs, and a shattered ankle.

Surveillance footage obtained by Fox 8 shows a white car speed through the intersection, launching the bike in the air.

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run crash. (Source: WVUE)

Elkins’ sister says she is still in a lot of pain and has not regained full function of her left arm, but her memory is improving.

A GoFundMe launched to help cover medical expenses has now passed $74,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MS wheel of fortune winners hold watch party celebration
Big winners: Moss Point woman and grandson win Wheel of Fortune
The parent company of the Beau Rivage, MGM is giving naming rights of the Biloxi baseball...
Name change on the way for Biloxi’s baseball stadium
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
The city is no longer issuing tickets for drivers caught by cameras that indicate the drivers...
Ocean Springs no longer giving tickets through traffic cameras

Latest News

Austin Brookshire of Rankin County
Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
Richard Gibson
Mississippi man sentenced to life for killing brother-in-law over box of bullets
Three former JPD officers charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death
Three former JPD officers charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death
Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Mother wants justice after 15-year-old shot, killed: ‘He wasn’t a threat’