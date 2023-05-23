St. Martin High School graduates receive diplomas, start new chapter

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin High School now has hundreds of new alumni.

Monday, the Jackson County School District held a commencement ceremony for the Yellow Jackets.

Doctors, lawyers, and business consultants — those are just a few of the career aspirations of St. Martin students are pursing after achieving such an important milestone — graduating high school.

The 2023 class received their diplomas and celebrated this remarkable moment with family and friends in the audience.

Before walking into the next chapter of their lives, they shared goals of the future.

“I committed to the University of West Georgia, so I’m going to go there and plan to cheer for the next four years hopefully, then I plan to eventually try out for the Cheer USA team. I’m majoring in nursing and I plan to become a CRNA,” said McKenzie Robinson.

“Once I get out of here, I’m probably going to go into entrepreneurship. Probably going to school for business and open up a couple of businesses around here and maybe in a couple of other states,” said Calvin Nyugen.

“I’m attending USM and pursing a degree in Kinesiology. Go to grad school and become an OT,” said Brooklyn Havens.

“Ingalls for pipe welding after high school, I just find it very interesting,” said Davon Jean Denis.

The St. Martin 2023 graduation ceremony was held in the MS Gulf Coast Coliseum.

