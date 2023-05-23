Resurrection baseball making third straight trip to state title series

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Resurrection Catholic Eagles are capping off another stellar postseason run with a third straight trip to the 1A State Title series.

Even though the Eagles are back-to-back-to-back South State champions, they say they want to make it as back-to-back state champions too.

Last year, the Eagles took down Biggersville in two games to take home the 1A title. They’re on another post season tear this year — they’ve swept all of their opponents in Sebastopol, Enterprise, and Ethel.

They’re also coming in with a lot of experience at Trustmark Park, and they hope to use that to their advantage.

“[The] seniors that have been there before, we’ll rely on those guys and rely on those guys to help out the ones that haven’t,” said head coach Aron Frederic. “It plays a big role in those types of games on that stage and that setting.”

“We’ve been up there the past two years so we’ve gotten to see the layout and everything,” said senior shortstop Walker Frederic. “We know what the grass is going to do and what the ball is going to do when it hits the ground.

“We’re a little more comfortable up there and trying to treat it like any other game,” said senior pitcher Cole Tingle. “Everybody has to keep their composure and we’ll treat it like we’re at home Like I said.

Off the diamond, it’s been an emotional year for the Eagles with the loss of Coach Lee Tingle in December.

They say they hope to honor him by coming home with another state title when they take the diamond next Tuesday in Pearl against West Union.

