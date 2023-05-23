WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Resurrection baseball making third straight trip to state title series

The Resurrection Eagles hope to become back-to-back state champions.
The Resurrection Eagles hope to become back-to-back state champions.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Resurrection Catholic Eagles are capping off another stellar postseason run with a third straight trip to the 1A State Title series.

Even though the Eagles are back-to-back-to-back South State champions, they say they want to make it as back-to-back state champions too.

Last year, the Eagles took down Biggersville in two games to take home the 1A title. They’re on another post season tear this year — they’ve swept all of their opponents in Sebastopol, Enterprise, and Ethel.

They’re also coming in with a lot of experience at Trustmark Park, and they hope to use that to their advantage.

“[The] seniors that have been there before, we’ll rely on those guys and rely on those guys to help out the ones that haven’t,” said head coach Aron Frederic. “It plays a big role in those types of games on that stage and that setting.”

“We’ve been up there the past two years so we’ve gotten to see the layout and everything,” said senior shortstop Walker Frederic. “We know what the grass is going to do and what the ball is going to do when it hits the ground.

“We’re a little more comfortable up there and trying to treat it like any other game,” said senior pitcher Cole Tingle. “Everybody has to keep their composure and we’ll treat it like we’re at home Like I said.

Off the diamond, it’s been an emotional year for the Eagles with the loss of Coach Lee Tingle in December.

They say they hope to honor him by coming home with another state title when they take the diamond next Tuesday in Pearl against West Union.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Proby, 58, has been arrested for the shooting and is to be charged with manslaughter.
Victim of Moss Point gas station shooting identified
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed there has been a fatality.
Waveland man identified as victim of fatal I-10 wreck
“When we looked at that policy, under our impression, my daughter identifies as female every...
Trans student who sued over graduation dress code tells her story
Gulfport Police Department announced Saturday morning a missing Gulfport woman was located and...
FOUND: Missing Gulfport woman safely located

Latest News

USM announces Sunday that pitching coach Christian Ostrander will take over as the Golden...
USM names Christian Ostrander as head baseball coach
deuns
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: West Jones @ East Central (MHSAA Playoffs, South State) [05/20/23]
University of Southern Mississippi third baseman Danny Lynch became Saturday the 1st Golden...
USM’s Lynch swats 2 grand slams Saturday in same game
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: George County vs. Saltillo (5A State Title) [05/18/23]