Gulfport PD working accident near Gould Road, Lorraine Road
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, eastbound and westbound lanes of Lorraine Road were left closed following an accident near the Gould Road intersection in Gulfport.
Officials say there are no deaths at this time. However, they are asking the public to avoid the area and use an alternate route until further notice as they continue cleaning efforts.
We will post updates as they become available.
