Another calm night. A bit cooler on Wednesday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
It was another nice day in South Mississippi! Isolated showers can’t be ruled out tonight, but many of us will stay rain free. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning.

Slightly cooler and drier air will move in throughout the day on Wednesday. We’ll be in the low 80s in the afternoon, and a few showers will be possible. However, not everyone will see rain. Even drier air will arrive by Thursday, making the humidity even lower. It will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will remain slim on Friday, and throughout the Memorial Day Weekend. Only a few stray showers will be possible. It will remain very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will stay tolerable. Memorial Day itself will be very warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

