Singing River Health Care honors graduating high school seniors

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Graduation celebrations continue on the coast, including a special ceremony held for a group of high school seniors from the Singing River Health Academy.

The graduation was held Monday at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Sixteen high school seniors completed Singing River Health Academy’s Allied Health Career and Technical Education Program.

“When I was their age, I did not have this sort of direction,” says Richr’d Moore, Singing River Health Educator: I didn’t have this sort of drive. I mean these are people who have taken steps to build a career and they haven’t even got out of high school yet.”

Moore had the pleasure of teaching the students hands-on clinical experience for a two-month span.

“They are a great representation of this generation,” he continued. “These are the future leaders of health care.”

Many of the students expressed the assurance they have as they work toward their future career paths.

“I’ve gained so much confidence through this program,” says Katelyn Coleman, graduate. “Once I started interacting with people and patients; it’s amazing.

This group is the first to complete the healthcare education program.

“We have the first workforce academy in the state of Mississippi,” says Jessica Lewis, Singing River Health System Chief Human Resources Officer. “They have the opportunity to earn these certifications their senior year in their CTE programs because they’ve been taking their Allied Health programs for two years since they were sophomores.”

The graduates will now be able to use their certifications toward careers as Certified Nursing Assistants and Phlebotomy technicians.

SRHS Chief Human Resources Officer says all graduates from the Allied Health Career and Technical Education Program are eligible for employment with Singing River Health System.

